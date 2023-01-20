Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $374.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

