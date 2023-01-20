Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

