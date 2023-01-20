Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 131 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $344.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $361.67.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

