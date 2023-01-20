Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,348.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.15.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

