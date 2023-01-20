Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.59 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

