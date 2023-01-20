Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.84 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

