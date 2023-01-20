Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,885 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Insider Activity

The Ensign Group Price Performance

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,894 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.66 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.