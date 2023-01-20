Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

