Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 52,916 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 386.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,916 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 155.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

