Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74,755 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after buying an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 523,385 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $3,387,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 240.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 604,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 427,027 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.2 %

ZTO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.03. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

