ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ExlService worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,035 shares of company stock worth $1,806,792. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.71. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

