Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 73,450 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,450 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $47,136,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

