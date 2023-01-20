Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.