Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $196.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $394.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.84.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

