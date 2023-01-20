iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

