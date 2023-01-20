Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 180,664 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,664 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in International Paper by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IP. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

