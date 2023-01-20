Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.