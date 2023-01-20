Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 720 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $310.66 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average of $300.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

