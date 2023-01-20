Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,438 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.66.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,153. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

