Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 189,886 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 611.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of HR opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.