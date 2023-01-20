Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

