The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.
Insider Activity at Progressive
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $125.92 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.