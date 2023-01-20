SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

