Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,889,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

