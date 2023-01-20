Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $84.29.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.