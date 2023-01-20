Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

NYSE:CMI opened at $235.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

