Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

