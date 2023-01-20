Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $279.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

