Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $251.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

