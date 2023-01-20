Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 932 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $175.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.48 and its 200-day moving average is $248.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.