Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

