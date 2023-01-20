Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $109,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 415,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $395.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

