Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 68,963 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,963 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 66.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 756,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

