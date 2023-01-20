Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,588 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

