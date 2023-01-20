Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,679,000 after acquiring an additional 54,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 334,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $319.07 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.