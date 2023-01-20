Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $307.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.49 and its 200 day moving average is $319.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

