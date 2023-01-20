Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 886 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

