Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after acquiring an additional 853,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 163,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

