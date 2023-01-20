DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,963 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ResMed by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $222.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

