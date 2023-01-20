DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.30 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 398.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.