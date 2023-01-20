DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 11,556 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HCA opened at $256.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.24 and its 200 day moving average is $215.78.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

