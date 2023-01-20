DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 9,795 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.18 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,746,531 shares of company stock worth $178,071,266. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

