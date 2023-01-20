DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $97.56 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

