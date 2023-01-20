DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.12 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $147,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 398.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.