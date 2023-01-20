DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.70 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.7 %

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $206.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

