DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 39,653 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.27% of Ingredion worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE INGR opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

