DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

