TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,738 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of TEGNA worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 737,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TEGNA stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

