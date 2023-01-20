DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $122.29 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

