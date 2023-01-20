DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,964 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of SunPower worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SunPower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SunPower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SunPower by 24.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

